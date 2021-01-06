William Saliba made his debut for Nice versus Brest on Wednesday evening.

The French defender's return to Ligue 1 from Arsenal on loan was announced only two days before and Nice opted to throw him in at the deep end right away.

It was a tough game overall for the 19-year-old, with his new side slumping to a 2-0 defeat that leaves them in the bottom half of the table.

Saliba also picked up a booking early in the first-half, making it far from the dream debut for the former Saint-Etienne man.

However, there was one glimpse of the teenager's brilliance, as he demonstrated his calmness with the ball at his feet.

On the edge of his own box, Saliba produced a brilliant turn to escape from an on-rushing Brest attacker.

Had he not performed the move perfectly, the hosts would have been in on goal.

Saliba's skill

Not bad, William.

One Arsenal fan replied to the footage: "Can you imagine Mustafi doing this?"

Another sarcastically quipped: "Yeah but mustafi is better right... And starts ahead of him..."

A third supporter added: "Not good enough for Arsenal, apparently."

Clearly the guy has got copious amounts of talent and it'll be a crying shame if he is not handed adequate opportunities at Arsenal in the future.

As we previously mentioned, the game against Brest was far from the greatest for both Saliba and Nice. However, they did nearly get themselves on the scoresheet in the most comical way imaginable.

Brest 'keeper Gautier Larsonneur somehow managed to hit his own post and crossbar from inside the penalty area in what was an utterly ridiculous moment.

You can check out the footage below.

Brest almost score comical own goal

If only that had gone in...

News Now - Sport News