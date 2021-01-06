Pedri is a wonderful player.

The youngster has been a bright spot in what has been a turbulent season for Barcelona.

He was in the starting lineup for Barca's La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night.

And he made his mark in the first half.

Barcelona endured a very poor start to the game. They found themselves 1-0 after just three minutes when Inaki Williams found the back of the net.

But they managed to turn it around, largely thank to the inspiration Pedri.

The former Las Palmas ace levelled the scores in the 14th minute.

Lionel Messi swung in a cross from the left, which Frenke de Jong pulled back for Pedri to tap home from close range.

Watch Barcelona's first goal below:

And Pedri produced a phenomenal bit of skill for Barca's second goal, which was scored by Lionel Messi in the 38th minute.

The youngster showed incredible awareness as he produced a clever back-heel for Messi.

Athletic's players were left bamboozled as the Argentine rolled the ball into an empty net.

The legendary forward then went straight over to Pedri and the two enjoyed a warm embrace.

Watch Pedri's assist for Messi's goal below:

That is just naughty! Honestly, that is one of the sauciest assists of the season so far.

The vision to know that Messi is there and the ability to pull off a perfectly weighted backheel was outstanding.

Messi clearly enjoyed his assist too and it's easy to see why.

It's incredible to think Pedri has only just turned 18 years old.

He is already a top player, but it's scary to think just how good he could be in the future.

