Manchester City are through to the 2020/21 Carabao Cup final where they will play Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola's side beat city rivals Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford, John Stones and Fernandinho grabbing the goals.

It was a more-than decent match under the lights, a far better spectacle than the drab 0-0 draw the two teams played out just before the festive period.

Three goals were disallowed for offside in the first half, with City talisman Kevin De Bruyne also striking the post with a stunning long-range effort.

The game was a fairly even one throughout the opening period, but it was the visitors who took the match by the scruff of the neck early in the second half.

In the 50th minute, Stones struck to put City 1-0 up, the English centre-back bundling home Phil Foden's free-kick.

It was scrappy, but they all count...

Stones' goal vs Man Utd

City dominated proceedings after the goal and would have been 2-0 up just after the hour mark had Dean Henderson not pulled off a stunning save to thwart Riyad Mahrez's effort from distance.

United tried their very best to muster meaningful attempts on Zack Steffen's goal to get back on level terms, however, they simply looked bereft of ideas going forward - which is unlike them.

Bruno Fernandes was noticeably off the pace, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have had far better days at the office.

City took advantage and sealed victory in the 83rd minute thanks to another unlikely source in Fernandinho, the 35-year-old expertly volleying the ball home from the edge of the box.

Fernandinho's goal vs Man Utd

What a strike!

Guardiola's side are starting to look like the real deal and the team's defence was outstanding once again at Old Trafford.

Ruben Dias and Stones are quickly becoming the best centre-back partnership in English football, with Joao Cancelo continuing his red hot form at right-back.

Good luck on April 25th, Spurs...

