Man City exclusive: Carlton Palmer credits Pep Guardiola for player turnaround

While goals have been a problem for Manchester City this season, there's little doubt their defence has significantly improved of late.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola's men have conceded the fewest number of goals in the Premier League this season and recently broke a club-record in terms of consecutive clean sheets kept (6).

A major part of that is the return to form of John Stones. Thought to be in line for a new contract, the England international has averaged the second-highest number of interceptions per game in their squad (1.3 via WhoScored) and was recently praised by Guardiola for his efforts.

Still, former England international Carlton Palmer has told GIVEMESPORT exclusively that he's yet to be fully convinced by the 26-year-old.

"I'm not a big fan of John Stones," he said.

"I don't think he's a great defender.

"He got caught between being a footballer and being a defender."

However, it must be said that Palmer did praise the former Everton man for his recent improvement too.

"Now he's understanding that, while he needs to play the ball, his first job is to defend.

"You've got to give credit to the manager for doing that."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Stones' tendency to make defensive mistakes has been a problem to have plagued him throughout his career.

Dropped from the Manchester City squad pretty much all together at times last season, his time at the Etihad looked in doubt.

Given the rise in ball-playing defenders in recent years in a Premier League context, perhaps the issue is generational.

Those who played the game in years gone by may not put as much value on the kind of passing ability Stones has previously been praised for, considering it might not have been as important back then.

Either way, Stones' defensive improvement (he's already averaging more interceptions and clearances per game than last season) is certainly worthy of praise.

