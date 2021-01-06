Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as they were defeated by Manchester City in their semi-final clash.

The two sides played out an entertaining 45 minutes but neither side had anything to show for it as they went into the break level.

But Pep Guardiola's side took the lead five minutes into the second half when John Stones bundled the ball home.

And Fernandinho scored an exquisite volley late on to win the tie for the away side.

It was a poor night for United, who created very little in the way of chances.

Anthony Martial was one of many United players that had a frustrating night.

And he resorted to some pathetic antics to try and get his side back in the game when they were 1-0 down.

The Frenchman drove into the box and, after over-running the ball, just flung himself to the ground to try and win himself a penalty.

It was a pathetic attempt to try and win a spot-kick for his side and you can view it below:

Really, Anthony? That is not a good look at all.

Somehow, the Frenchman was not given a yellow card and he's very lucky that was not the case.

In order to eradicate diving from the game completely, players have to start getting punished so that they don't do it again.

Martial, who is rated at £49.5m by Transfermarkt, should definitely have been booked on this occasion.

Rival fans were not happy at all and you can view some of the reaction to his dive below:

Unfortunately, it's not the first time a player has tried to deceive the referee and it won't be the last.

Man City will now face Tottenham Hotspur in the final at Wembley, which will be played on April 25.

Man United's next game comes on Saturday, where they will face Watford in the FA Cup.

