So much was expected of Sebastien Haller when he signed for West Ham in 2019.

The Ivorian striker joined for £45 million in 2019 and off the back of a brilliant season in Germany for Eintracht Frankfurt.

But he hasn't been able to produce the goods for the Hammers.

Haller netted just seven goals in 35 games during the 2019/20 season in what was a thoroughly disappointing debut season in England.

He's faired slightly better this campaign, scoring seven times in 15 games.

However, despite having a much better season, it appears that West Ham are about to cut their losses.

That's because, according to L'Equipe, Haller is set to make a shock €25m switch to Dutch giants, Ajax.

That means that West Ham are set to sell the 26-year-old for €20m less than what they paid for him just 18 months ago.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Where has that come from?!

There have been hardly any reports that Haller is set to depart West Ham this month, so to see a report saying a deal is almost done is extremely surprising.

Nevertheless, I still think it's a decent deal for the English club.

Haller has shown flashes of his quality but he simply hasn't been good enough for the Premier League.

It's disappointing that he has not turned out as West Ham would have hoped, but at least the club have been unable to get a decent fee for him.

They will now be able to use the money to buy a replacement.

If West Ham are able to use the money wisely, they could well make a run towards a European spot this season.

