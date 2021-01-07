Manchester City qualified for yet another Carabao Cup final on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side beat rivals Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford thanks to goals from John Stones and Fernandinho.

It was yet another convincing performance from the Citizens, following on from their stellar display against Chelsea last Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne was once again at his brilliant best going forward, as was Phil Foden, who is quickly becoming one of City's most important players.

But the real stars of the show for Guardiola's side against United were Stones and Ruben Dias.

The Red Devils' array of world-class attackers simply couldn't get the better of them and right now, the City duo are the best centre-back pairing in world football.

If you don't believe us, take a look at their highlights in the video below.

Dias & Stones vs Man Utd

"All I see is Maldini and Nesta," one football replied to the video.

Another added: "If I was a rival fan, I would be scared. They look unbeatable."

They both read the game so well, are fantastic at playing out from the back and neither is afraid to put their body on the line; what more could you want from a centre-back pairing?

Stones' renaissance in 2020/21 has been quite remarkable and he now looks a far cry from the error-ridden defender who appeared to have no future at City whatsoever.

At this rate, he'll be one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's England team sheet at Euro 2020.

As for Dias, we've almost run out of superlatives to describe the 23-year-old after his performances on English soil this season.

The Portuguese has transformed City's defence and the £65m the club had to cough up in order to sign him from Benfica is beginning to look like a pittance.

Guardiola's side have been crying out for a Virgil van Dijk-esque figure at the heart of their defence for some time now and it appears they finally have one in Dias.

Good luck, Premier League strikers...

