Juventus reminded the world on Wednesday night that they're still the best team in Italy.

Andrea Pirlo's side would have fallen way behind in the Serie A title race had they lost to table-toppers AC Milan, but the Bianconeri instead delivered a season-changing 3-1 victory.

Federico Chiesa opened the scoring on the night, the Italian latching onto a skilfully played through ball from Paulo Dybala before firing low and hard past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan levelled the game just before the break through Davide Calabria, but Chiesa was on hand to strike again on 62 minutes with another brilliant goal to put the visitors 2-1 up.

Substitute Weston McKennie scored in the 76th minute to seal the victory and the young American midfielder was a constant threat after entering the fray.

His runs from deep troubled the Milan defence and one of McKennie's trademark bursts prompted a moment of playmaking genius from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar had one of his quieter games at San Siro, but still delivered a highlight moment courtesy of a stunning lofted pass to his American colleague.

If only McKennie had scored...

Ronaldo's pass to McKennie

Ronaldo really is far more than just a goalscorer.

While he's not quite the playmaker that Lionel Messi is, the Portuguese is a world-class passer of the ball and his assist numbers throughout his career speak for themselves.

Per Transfermarkt, the 35-year-old has setup his teammates 224 times in his 866 games at club level, an average of one assist every 3.86 games.

Ronaldo actually leads the all time Champions League assist chart with 47 from his 174 appearances in the competition that he's made his own over the years.

The guy really is a complete footballer and the only reason his playmaking abilities are downplayed is because of his obsession with scoring goals.

Were he to possess a more selfless attitude like Messi, his creativity would be lauded in a similar manner to that of his Argentine rival.

