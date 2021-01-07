AEW has never been shy when it comes to showcasing celebrities on their product.

Last year, we saw guest appearances from the likes of Mike Tyson and Shaquille O'Neal and to kick off 2021, the promotion booked arguably their biggest ever name.

Rapper Snoop Dogg made a cameo on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash show.

He first accompanied Cody Rhodes to the ring as the wrestler debuted his new remixed theme song, which Snoop Dogg has provided some of the vocals for.

Cody then had a match with Matt Sydal and during that, he accidentally hit Serpentico at ringside, likely setting up a future match between the pair.

After Rhodes picked up the win, he was attacked by Serpentico and his tag team partner Luther, before Sydal helped 'The American Nightmare' fight them off.

Then it was time for Snoop Dogg's moment in the spotlight, as he went up to the top rope and hit a frog splash on Serpentico, who was laying in the ring. Check out the brilliant clip below:

Be honest - you didn't think you'd be seeing this on AEW Dynamite - did you?

Snoop's splash certainly wasn't a bad effort for a pro-wrestling rookie, but he shouldn't give up the day job!

We can't see them renaming that move 'the five-star dog splash' anytime soon, either!

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen him in a ring.

The rapper - who is first cousins with WWE star Sasha Banks - has appeared in Vince McMahon's promotion too.

He featured at WrestleMania XXIV in Orlando in 2008 and hosted RAW the following year. Snoop is also in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Banks also responded to her cousin's appearance in AEW, replying to the video of his frog splash with three laughing emojis and the words 'Fam! We’re gonna have to work on this.'

What a way to kick off 2021!

News Now - Sport News