Mesut Ozil will not be an Arsenal player next season.

The German playmaker's contract with the Gunners expires in the summer and there's actually a distinct possibility he'll leave north London this month.

Ozil has been in exile for the whole of the 2020/21 season after being omitted from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads by Mikel Arteta.

It really has been a sad end for a player who instigated scenes of pure joy when he signed from Real Madrid on deadline day in 2013.

The German was one of the world's best players when he rocked up at the Emirates and there have been some serious highs during his Arsenal career.

Ozil actually holds two of the Premier League's most impressive records, the first being achieved during his debut season in English football.

Back in 2013/14, the World Cup winner created 146 chances, the most ever in a Premier League campaign by a single player, per Squawka.

In his fourth season, Ozil's world-class playmaking abilities saw him create a record-breaking 12 chances in one game against Sunderland on May 16, 2017.

His performance that day in north London was the definition of a 'masterclass', with Arsenal winning the game 2-0 thanks to a late brace from Alexis Sanchez.

Ozil's highlights from the game are simply magical and should act as a stern reminder that while his career has ended with a whimper, he's still one of Arsenal's greatest ever players.

Ozil's record-breaking display vs Sunderland

Talk about making the game look easy!

At his best, the guy really was one of the most aesthetically-pleasing players around, a hub of creativity that could break a team's defensive line with one nonchalant swing of his trusty left peg.

Arsenal fans really did see the very best of Ozil and it's a crying shame that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasn't signed sooner to partner the German in his prime.

