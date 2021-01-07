Anthony Joshua has updated boxing fans on his physique ahead of his next fight – and in doing so prompted a hilarious response from Tyson Fury.

The 31-year-old posted two images via Twitter, captioned with the phrase: “A great modern day fighter will be able to compete in any era."

Whether Joshua fits the bill for that claim was disputed in the comments, most notably by Fury.

Referencing Joshua’s quote, Fury retorted: “That you out of the window then chump!”

In a separate tweet, he then added: “A great? My a***! You got ktfo by a chubby kid who had 3 weeks notice. You are a great at looking good on pics I must say. Whit whooo……xxx”

Joshua is now looking ahead to sealing what would be a blockbuster unification fight with Fury, although there are several roadblocks that still stand in the way.

One of those is the current WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who assumed the position following Joshua’s ninth-round knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev to defend his unified heavyweight title belts back in December.

In recent days, Joshua’s camp have reportedly contacted Usyk’s management team in an attempt to force a delay to the mandatory challenger bout, citing the potential double fight against Fury as the reason.

If Usyk was not to agree to the proposals, and exercise his right to fight for the WBO belt, Joshua may be forced to drop the title to the Ukrainian.

The Brit, however, believes that Usyk would be willing to move aside to allow the much-anticipated Fury bout to occur.

He explained: “I think Usyk will be keen to step aside and let the fight happen.

“We’ve reached out to his management team. He’s a reasonable person and he’ll understand the magnitude of this situation.

“If I go right I’ve got Tyson Fury – tough fight. If I go left, I’ve got Usyk, another tough fight. Ideally I’ll go right but ultimately all I want to do is focus on the fight. It’s a challenge for me.

“I respect Fury, he’s done great things. But I want to challenge myself. If that’s with Tyson Fury for the WBC title I promise you I will go that route. I will take that opportunity with both hands and both feet.”

News Now - Sport News