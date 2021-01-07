NXT hosted their New Year's Evil show on Wednesday night.

To kick off 2021, the developmental brand pulled out all the stops with a card worthy of a TakeOver event.

In the closing match, Finn Balor defeated Kyle O'Reilly to retain the NXT Championship, in a brutal grudge match that saw both men rushed to the hospital to get checked out.

WWE tweeted: "After that gruelling main event, both Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly are on their way to the hospital. Kyle is getting his jaw x-rayed and Finn is getting his arm checked out."

Before the main event, fans were treated to some more epic matches, with Raquel Gonzalez defeating Rhea Ripley and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defending his belt.

It was Karrion Kross and Damian Priest who kicked off the show - and according to reports - that could well have been Priest's final appearance on the developmental brand.

According to a tweet from WrestleVotes, an NXT talent was set to be called up to SmackDown last week, but their appearance was pulled.

"Just heard an interesting story... NXT talent was slated to be called up to SmackDown last week, as of showtime, was written into the main event segment w/ Reigns, Uso & KO," the tweet reads.

"Said talent is on tonight’s big NXT card so curious to see if it was pushed a week or scrapped altogether."

Fightful then followed that report by confirming the identity of the star as Priest, who did indeed appear on the New Year's Evil card.

Further reports suggest that his call up could have been delayed in order to have that final match against Cross and the highly-rated star could debut on SmackDown this week instead.

However, this is WWE and everything can change very quickly, so we'll just have to wait and see if Priest really does get his call up on Friday.

News Now - Sport News