Lionel Messi recently broke Pele's long-standing record for all-time goals scored at one club.

The Barcelona star surpassed the Brazilian's previous record of 643 goals at Santos, and his individual feat of unprecedented brilliance sparked a genius marketing campaign at Budweiser.

In light of the Argentine's achievement, the beer brand distributed 644 bottles of their beverage to all of the goalkeepers who have conceded at least one goal to Messi.

Each bottle had a number imprinted on it to indicate the goal it represented.

Messi scored past a staggering 160 goalkeepers on his way to breaking the new record, but no glovesman has picked the ball out of his own net more times (21) following a Messi strike than Diego Alves.

The 35-year-old made 270 La Liga appearances for Almeria and Valencia during a decade-long spell in Spain between 2007 and 2017.

Alves now plays for Flamengo back in his native Brazil, where he is safe from the wrath of Messi - for now at least.

Boasting his own, albeit considerably less glamorous record, Alves received 21 bottles of Budweiser from the brewing company and recently took to social media to pay tribute to the extraterrestrial who bestowed such a counterintuitive honour upon him.

In a Twitter post published earlier this week, the Rio-born 'keeper congratulated Messi and included a photo of himself cradling bottle number 400.

And a long line of exclusive bottles could be seen lined up on a ledge behind him.

Take a look at his post below.

Alves is the latest in a long line of goalkeepers who have taken to social media to offer words of praise to Messi on his achievement and share pictures of their bottles.

Gianluigi Buffon, Jan Oblak and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all previously posted their tributes.

As the player with the highest total number of goals conceded, though, Alves' tweet is the one we've been waiting for.

Don't drink them all at once, Diego.

