Footage has resurfaced which shows Mike Tyson arguing against Floyd Mayweather’s potential status as the greatest fighter of all time.

Mayweather, now 43, famously holds an unbeaten professional boxing record of 50-0, with 27 of those victories coming via knockout.

Throughout his career, the American has taken on and defeated the greatest names of his era, including Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao.

He is set to return to the ring in February, when he takes on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition fight. It will be Mayweather’s first fight in over two years, following his first-round technical knockout victory over undefeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa back in 2018.

‘Iron Mike’, who recently appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss the fight, believes that despite Mayweather’s perfect record, he is not the greatest of all time.

He said: “Floyd’s a great fighter, don’t get me wrong, but he had 50 fights.

“Listen, Sugar Ray Robinson had 47 fights, he lost one, and he had 78 fights, a 78-fight winning streak (officially recorded as 88). With 60 knockouts.

“Don’t tell me about the greatest fighter with 50-0. He’s a great fighter no doubt about it, but 50-0. [Julio Cesar] Chavez had 90 (official record 107-6-3), he was fighting like eight times a year against whoever fought him, against whoever was in the rankings.”

Tyson, who himself recorded 50 wins in professional boxing before announcing his retirement in 2005, returned to the ring in November for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in December, which ended in a draw.

It was the biggest pay-per-view event of 2020, recording over 1.6 million buys, and Tyson’s performance, despite not recording victory, saw him receive plenty of praise.

He has expressed interest in fighting again this year, as he explained on a recent Instagram Live interview: “I felt that I could do it again. Yeah, absolutely. It’ll be better this time.”

News Now - Sport News