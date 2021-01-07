Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is the fight that everybody wants to see.

The pair have been on a collision course ever since Fury dominated Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last year.

While mandatory fights and some Wilder belly-aching have blocked the way, it seems we are finally on the brink of an agreement between the two parties.

Matchroom kingpin and Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has claimed that the contract for the fight is 'virtually there' with only a few details still to be ironed out.

One of those details, it seems, is the host venue.

Fans were desperate to see a Wembley showdown with the fight promising to be the biggest event in the history of British boxing, but that is looking increasingly unlikely.

With the UK entering yet another lockdown, that Wembley dream is fading fast.

Instead, Hearn has been forced to search abroad for potential hosts and now, per a report from the Mail, six potential venues have been touted.

According to the report, Singapore has emerged as the surprising frontrunner, while China, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and America are all vying for the right to host the mega-bout.

Speaking to iFLTV, Hearn highlighted all the work that is going in to ensure the fight takes place this year.

“A lot of the travelling I’ve been doing lately is to look at where that fight can be staged as well," he began.

“We have an agreement [on the financial terms] that was agreed a long time ago and nothing’s changed…

“There have been meetings taking place on where this fight can be held. There’s various countries. I’ve visited a few of them in the last few weeks and days and I think we’re in a good position.

There’s some wacky stuff. There’s some stuff you’d expect.

“I know everyone wants it in the UK but at the moment they’re not even allowing boxing. [It’s] unlikely.”

It would be a travesty for the two biggest names in British boxing to come to blows at a foreign venue, but, with no other options available, it seems they have no choice.

A fight abroad is better than no fight at all.

