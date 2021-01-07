Bruno Fernandes was noticeably off the pace during Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese midfielder struggled to impact the game and as a result, the Red Devils were far less potent going forward.

It's obvious Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are heavily reliant on the 26-year-old and therefore, they need him to turn up in big games.

United legend Roy Keane was quite critical of the former Sporting Lisbon man for going missing versus City.

"It's not easy winning football trophies," the Irishman said on Sky Sports. "Fernandes has had great praise for the last few months and people have been comparing him to [Eric] Cantona etc. Fernandes didn't really do much tonight.

"The top players turn up on the big occasions. And that's what the Cantona's used to do – they get their hands on trophies. That's where this team are a little bit short."

Some rare criticism aimed at Fernandes and the Portuguese's record in games against the Premier League's top six is far from the best.

In 10 appearances in all competitions, he's failed to score from open play and has contributed only two assists.

Fernandes' three goals against Tottenham (x2) and Chelsea all came from the penalty spot.

So does the playmaker disappear in big games? Well, one football fan on Twitter believes that to be fact, because they've created a video mocking the United man for doing so.

Bruno Fernandes - Big Game Player

Let's be honest, the video is incredibly petty.

The majority of clips featured are of the Portuguese either losing possession, misplacing a pass or firing a long-range shot off target, things every single top footballer does on a regular basis.

There's no doubting Fernandes is a world-class player, however, United fans will be hoping for more from their talisman during the club's remaining big games in 2020/21.

A great start would be an open play goal away at Liverpool on January 17th...

