It's been a funny ol' Premier League season in 2020/21.

Fans' absence from stadiums and the lack of a full pre-season for all 20 clubs in the English top-flight has helped create the most open campaign in years.

One team who have benefitted from this unique season is Aston Villa. Dean Smith's side are currently eighth in the table and have games in hand on pretty much everyone above them.

Due to their unexpected brilliance, five Villa players feature in a list of the 30 highest-rated players in the Premier League so far in 2020/21.

Let's take a look at how those 30 Premier League stars have been ordered by WhoScored's algorithm...

30. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 7.11

The City winger hasn't been at his very best, but he's still scored four goals and notched three assists in 14 games so far this season.

=28. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - 7.14

Sterling's teammate just edges ahead of him, Mahrez contributing to five City goals (4G, 1A) in 11 games.

=28. Pedro Neto (Wolves) - 7.14

It's been a breakthrough campaign for the 20-year-old starlet. In 17 games, the Portuguese has found the back of the net four times and assisted his teammates on three occasions.

=26. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) - 7.15

One of the surprise packages of the season. Against all the odds, the Leeds striker has delivered in the Premier League, with 10 goals to his name thus far.

=26. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - 7.15

Despite scoring half as many goals, Firmino has managed to match Bamford's rating for the season, which seems a tad bizarre.

=24. Danny Ings (Southampton) - 7.17

Ings has been restricted to only 13 Premier League appearances in 2020/21, but in that time he's scored seven goals and recorded three assists, so it's no wonder he makes the top 30.

=24. Wesley Fofana (Leicester) - 7.17

The French centre-back really has taken to English football like a duck to water and the 20-year-old is only going to get better.

23. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) - 7.19

What a signing Cash has been for high-flying Villa. In just half a season, the 23-year-old has established himself as one the best in his position in the Premier League.

22. Trezeguet (Aston Villa) - 7.20

This one is a head scratcher. The Egyptian forward has made just nine appearances, contributing a solitary assist in that time, but apparently that's enough to take 22nd spot...

21. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) - 7.23

No defender has scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Zouma, with the French centre-back striking four times in his 15 appearances.

20. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) - 7.24

It's a surprise to see Vardy outside the top 10 to be honest. The Foxes' talisman has been in fine form, scoring 11 goals and contributing five assists in 16 appearances.

19. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) - 7.25

The all-action Cameroon international has been Fulham's star performer since their Premier League return and he's even chipped in with two assists from his defensive midfield role.

18. Richarlison (Everton) - 7.26

Everton's main man has only scored twice in 12 games, but he offers so much more to the team, as was made obvious by the Toffees' struggles during his three-match suspension.

17. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) - 7.27

The Dane has quietly grown into one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the Premier League and he's also scored three times for the Saints this season.

=14. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) - 7.28

At the start of the campaign, El Ghazi was out of the starting XI, but he's now one of the first names on the team sheet after scoring five goals in his last six appearances.

=14. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 7.28

Watkins' goal record of six in 16 games is far from the greatest, however, those who have watched him regularly will know that he's helped transform Villa's forward line.

=14. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - 7.28

The versatile Portuguese defender has simply been world-class in 2020/21 and after his shaky debut season, Cancelo is now one of City's key players.

13. Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 7.29

Frank Lampard's main man in midfield has been one of the Blues' most consistent performers, scoring once and assisting three goals in his 16 appearances.

=11. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) - 7.32

The set-piece king. Ward-Prowse has contributed to eight goals (4G, 4A) and has been the driving force behind Southampton's impressive start to the season.

=11. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 7.32

Despite seemingly being nowhere near his best in 2020/21, Rashford has still scored seven goals and recorded four assists in 16 games, a mighty fine return.

10. Tomas Soucek (West Ham) - 7.33

If you haven't got Soucek in your FPL squad yet, then what are you playing at?! The Czech star has already scored five goals and has also forged a stellar midfield partnership with Declan Rice.

9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - 7.40

The goals have dried up for DCL in recent weeks, but he's still managed to score 11 in his first 16 appearances, earning himself an England call-up in the process.

8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 7.42

Liverpool's Egyptian King is the Premier League's top scorer with 13 goals from just 16 appearances. He's also contributed three assists in that time as well.

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 7.44

Mane has been involved in only eight goals (6G, 2A) compared to Salah's 16, but he's currently the highest-rated Reds player. Nobody tell Mo...

6. James Rodriguez (Everton) - 7.48

The Colombian has made a significant impact since arriving from Real Madrid, scoring three times and assisting a further three goals in his 11 appearances.

5. Son Heung-min (Tottenham) - 7.54

Spurs' South Korean superstar has taken his game to another level under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, with 12 goals and five assists to his name already this season.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 7.55

The brilliant Belgian is currently second in the assist chart with eight and the fact he's fourth here without playing anywhere close to his very best in 2020/21 proves just what an incredible player he is.

3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 7.61

United's talisman has been irresistible this season, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further seven in just 16 games. Amazingly, he's still not the player with the most goal involvements...

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 7.90

Here's the man with the most goal involvements, Kane amassing 21 (10G, 11A) of them so far and yet, he still misses out on top spot, which just doesn't seem right to us.

1. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 7.92

The man currently leading the way is none other than Villa's playmaking genius and captain, who's enjoying a remarkable season.

Grealish has scored five goals and contributed seven assists so far, as well as turning in a plethora of world-class performances. However, it's hard not think that Kane - with his outrageous stats - has been hard done by here.

