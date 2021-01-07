Crystal Palace news: Wilfried Zaha reveals when he stopped supporting Arsenal

During the summer of 2019, the rumours linking Wilfried Zaha to Arsenal were rampant.

Indeed, Unai Emery reportedly wanted to sign the Crystal Palace forward and the fact Zaha supported the Gunners as a boy was frequently discussed.

Even after handing in a transfer request and ultimately staying at Selhurst Park for another season, he was then videoed laughing along in a nightclub to a sign showing 'Zaha to Arsenal', though ultimately no move came off.

After a difficult time of things last season, the Ivory Coast international has returned to form during the 2020/21 campaign.

Already having scored eight goals, reported interest from the likes of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain has emerged.

Speaking about the Arsenal connection in particular to Jamie Carragher on the most recent episode of the Liverpool legend's Greatest Game Podcast, the 28-year-old has revealed the point where he stopped supporting the North London giants.

"I supported Arsenal when I was growing up, my whole family supported Arsenal actually," he said from the 02:23 mark onwards.

"It's only when I moved to Man United that I stopped supporting anyone in general."

When Carragher then asked if he was still a fan even when playing for Palace in his first spell, Zaha revealed he did.

"I was still rooting for them", he continues from 02:41.

"When I went to Man United, I feel like it's a whole different mindset over there because you're competing against these teams now so you can't be much of a fanboy like you were before.

"So yeah, that's when my mentality changed."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given the importance Palace place on Zaha in an attacking sense, rumours of a move away are always likely to come up.

Still, the Arsenal ship may well have sailed now. After failing to sign Zaha, the Gunners then moved for international teammate Nicolas Pepe at club-record expense and now have the likes of Bukayo Saka emerging in wide areas.

Though major European teams are still linked with him, at least the prospect of a move across London is looking less likely.

