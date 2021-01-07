Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements at centre-back.

The Reds' defensive department has been stretched thin this season due to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez picking up serious injuries.

Joel Matip has also been in and out of the team due to a series of knocks, which has resulted in Fabinho having to deputise at centre-back on a regular basis in 2020/21.

While the Brazilian has excelled in the role, relying on him, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips is simply not sustainable for Liverpool.

That's why fans have been crying out for the club to sign a new centre-back and the Reds have been linked with a plethora of players from across Europe.

One man Liverpool supporters could never have predicted would be linked with a move to the club is Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

But that's exactly what's happened. According to El Chiringuito TV's Cristobal Soria, the Reds are now considering a shock move for the Spanish defender.

Ramos' contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season and it's beginning to look less and less likely that he'll sign a new deal with Los Blancos.

So could we be seeing Ramos in the same team as Mohamed Salah next season after THAT incident in the 2018 Champions League final?

It's unlikely. While Ramos is still one of the very best defenders in the world, Liverpool would surely not consider a move for a player who their fans openly despise.

The World Cup winner's wage would also be a huge obstacle as according to The Sun, he currently pockets £312,000-a-week at Real Madrid.

Liverpool's highest earner at the moment is Salah on £200,000-a-week, so there's no way the Reds could offer Ramos the financial package he craves.

That's why the Spaniard, if he does leave Real Madrid, will almost certainly sign for PSG, as the French club can afford to match his current salary with no fuss whatsoever.

