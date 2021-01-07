Aston Villa transfer news: Club in no mood to consider January offers

With Aston Villa proving to be one of the most upwardly mobile sides in the Premier League this season, there's even greater attention on a certain Jack Grealish.

Reported to have told friends he was moving to Manchester before ultimately staying with his boyhood charges during the last transfer window, both United and Manchester City have been linked with another move for the England international.

However, reports from the Daily Mail will surely delight supporters.

They claim owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are in no mood to even consider offers for the 25-year-old this month despite renewed interest in him.

Indeed, top brass at the Midlands giants have embarked on an ambitious spending spree over the last two summers - which certainly looks to be paying off this season - in their attempts to reach the Champions League.

With that kind of target in mind, selling their best player during the campaign wouldn't exactly help their cause.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Supporters will need little reminding of Grealish's importance to Aston Villa.

Leading pretty much every important attacking metric on WhoScored, selling him now would deprive Dean Smith of so much during what has been a wonderful campaign so far.

Even if the day comes where Grealish leaves, continuing to enjoy his talents for the rest of the campaign could help them demand much more in the way of a transfer fee.

With the club captain on a long-term contract, Villa look genuine contenders for European football at the moment, and the closer they get, it'll surely take more money to tempt them into selling.

Either way, completely ignoring any transfer interest this month is certainly a sign of intent.

News Now - Sport News