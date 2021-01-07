Wolves latest news: Tim Spiers reveals club are still looking in the January market

Though the insatiable nature of the transfer window may have fans begging for signings all over Europe, Wolverhampton Wanderers have recently taken a different step to bolster their options.

Indeed, both Morgan Gibbs-White and Patrick Cutrone have returned to Molineux and will spend the rest of the campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Still, there may be a chance for those wanting additions brought in this month to have their desires met according to The Athletic's Tim Spiers.

Discussing Cutrone's return, he suggested the Italian will have a couple of weeks to impress before the club decide whether or not to enter the transfer market.

Indeed, David Ornstein of the same publication claimed back in December that the club were exploring striking options in both the loan and permanent transfer markets, with Spiers noting in the website's Transfer News Tracker that the likes of Josh King, Divock Origi and Luka Jovic have all been looked at.

Having lost the services of the vitally important Raul Jimenez, the forward area is certainly looking like the one Wolves may look to strengthen.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Cutrone was a big investment in the summer of 2019 - reportedly costing £16m - though has had a hard time of things since his move.

The Italian did not score in 13 games on loan with Fiorentina and bagged only eight times in 45 appearances across all competitions last time out with both Wolves and La Viola.

With Jimenez giving Wolves a physical presence up-front as well as his goals, that particular trait doesn't look like Cutrone's obvious game. Only once in his career has there been a season where he's won on average at least one aerial duel per game, compared to the 2.3 Jimenez was winning last season (via WhoScored).

Given his lack of goals since leaving AC Milan too, Wolves may have to enter the transfer market after all.

