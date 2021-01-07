Goldberg returned to WWE on Monday Night RAW this week, challenging Drew McIntyre to a title match at the Royal Rumble.

If the bout goes ahead, it will be the third time in four years that the Hall of Famer has kicked off WrestleMania season with a shot at a world title.

He also won the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at Fastlane in 2017 and defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown last year.

Given Goldberg is nothing more than a part-time talent these days, many fans are upset the 54-year-old keeps getting main-event matches over the full-time guys.

But how do actual WWE stars feel about legends returning to get title shots?

Well, NXT Champion Finn Balor was asked just that and rather than being upset, he claims to 'welcome them with open arms'.

"Doesn't bother me at all. I believe that everyone has a place in this business, and if you're on the show, you're on the show for a reason," he told The Metro.

"If you're on the show once a year, if you're on the show every night, that's down to everybody's individual circumstance.

Those guys have carved out their legacy and proven over the years that they belong on the show. Whether it's for one night or it's every night, that doesn’t affect me and it shouldn't affect anyone else.

"For me, when the tide comes in, all the ships rise.

"If we can have Goldberg on the show, if we can have anyone on the show for one night, I feel it's better one night than never. I welcome these legends with open arms."

If full-time WWE stars like Balor appreciate the legends returning, it's unlikely Vince McMahon will stop inviting them back.

Seeing Goldberg in three world title matches during WrestleMania since 2017 is a bit OTT, though...

