Infinity Ward have hit the jackpot as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone combined claimed first place in the highest-earning console game of 2020

The notorious research firm SuperData recently published an extensive report observing the revenue generated by the top 10 games from 2020.

For these rankings, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare were classified as one entity and not as two separate games.

According to SuperData, Modern Warfare and Warzone generated a combined revenue total of $1,913,000,000 in 2020 alone... that is just shy of two billion!

This comes as no surprise to the gaming world as Warzone has been by far the most popular game over the past year.

In the same rankings, FIFA 20 was in second place with $1,083,000,000 of revenue being generated last year, while Grand Theft Auto 5 came in at third place with earnings of $911 million throughout 2020.

Fourth and fifth were taken up by two very popular 2K game series. NBA 2K21 came fourth with a revenue of $889 million, while NBA 2K20 generated $771 million for the year which was enough to cement the game in fifth place.

In sixth position, it’s another game from the CoD franchise with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The Activision game was only released in November 2020, and still managed to generate a massive $678 million in the last two months of the year; a simply remarkable achievement.

Nintendo Switch games barely feature on this list, however, Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm and became a popular culture phenomenon when it launched in March, storming to a respectable $654 million in revenue, which in turn, earned them a seventh-place finish.

Eighth, ninth and 10th were taken by Cyberpunk 2077, The Sims 4 and Bethesda’s Doom Eternal respectively.

