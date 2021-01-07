Anthony Joshua is on the brink of agreeing to the biggest fight of a generation.

The heavyweight superstar has been locked in discussion with Tyson Fury for weeks now and promoter Eddie Hearn believes a contract is 'virtually there'.

It could prove to be the biggest single event in the history of British boxing as the pair look to unify the heavyweight division.

With both fighters at the peak of their powers, the bout promises to be a simply titanic clash and they will both see it as a potential flagship win for their careers.

For Joshua, the clash might just take on extra significance, after he recently hinted at an upcoming retirement.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua outlined that he does not plan to go on boxing for much longer.

"This isn't the start of my career. I'm coming towards the end of my career," he began.

"I'm not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I'm always planning ahead so I'm coming towards the end of my career.

"Five years left and that's basically an Olympic cycle. I've got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I'll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through."

Joshua then went on to talk about how he feels Fury's career might pan out.

"Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon.

"If he wants to cement his legacy, I'm here and ready. I've built myself into this position."

It would be a shame to see Joshua retire in just five years but you would hardly blame him for stepping aside after all he has achieved.

So it seems we have no choice but to make the most of the time we have left with AJ.

A fight against the Gypsy King is not a bad place to start.

