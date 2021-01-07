Arsenal prodigy Folarin Balogun is reportedly edging close to the exit door amid growing interest from overseas.

The 19-year-old is one of the outstanding stars in the club's youth ranks and has been handed the captain's armband of late.

Discussion over the striker's future has intensified in recent days now that he has entered the final six months of his contract.

Naturally there have been calls for the Gunners to secure his long-term future by agreeing fresh terms with the club, but a recent report from David Ornstein suggests that he's likely to fly the nest when his contract expires.

According to a report published by The Athletic, Balogun has concerns over whether he will be afforded enough playing time at the club and is now close to agreeing a pre-contract with an unnamed foreign outfit.

Arsenal are no strangers to this type of situation and have built something of an unwanted reputation for squandering their most talented youth products.

With that acknowledgement and Balogun's contract situation in mind, here at GIVEMESPORT we've looked back at seven of the club's most rueful exits.

Let's take a look at who's slipped through the net...

Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Following a short-term loan spell with Angers in the first half of 2018, Jeff Reine-Adelaide left Arsenal for the French outfit for a measly fee of £1.4m in the summer of the same year.

The central midfielder's stock rose rapidly during an eye-catching first full season in Ligue 1 as he scored three goals and provided three assists.

Lyon came calling for his signature the following summer and parted with £22.5m to clinch a deal, suggesting that the Gunners let go of a potential first-team player for a snip of his true value.

Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer joined Empoli from Arsenal in a £900k deal back in 2017.

Three-and-a-half years later he's playing for Serie A table toppers AC Milan and is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.

This one really leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah has been one of the major beneficiaries of Valencia's turmoil this season and his level of involvement has firmly vindicated his decision to leave Arsenal in August 2019.

The technically gifted wide man, who is more than willing to receive the ball under pressure inside his own territory at the tender age of 18, has started 13 times in La Liga in the 2020/21 season.

His reward for his fine form arrived in the shape of a call-up to the USA national team last November, though he's still able to pledge his international allegiance to England, Ghana and Italy by virtue of his family background.

Arsenal will rue to regret his exit as his career unfolds.

Serge Gnabry

The headline name on this list is one that Arsenal fans won't need reminding about.

One of Bayern Munich's most coveted players has just about everything in his locker: frightening speed, ruthless finishing, an eye for a key pass and impeccable decision making.

A return of 40 goals and 26 assists in 108 games for the Bavarian giants has catapulted his Transfermarkt valuation to £81m.

Neither Arsenal nor Tony Pulis seemed to fully fathom the enormity of his potential, though, and he departed England for just £4.5m without too much fuss.

How wrong they were.

Donyell Malen

Donyell Malen snuck out of the Arsenal exit door for £540k in August 2017.

The promising centre-forward headed for PSV Eindhoven and has grown in stature since arriving on Dutch shores.

With a return of 43 goals and 18 assists in 93 appearances, Malen is a key player for the title-chasing Eredivisie side and is now the most valuable player on their books, per Transfermarkt.

Wojciech Szczesny

While the extent of Arsenal's regret for Wojciech Szczesny's departure may not be as pronounced as some of the aforementioned names, his excellent form at Juventus suggests they may have been hasty with their decision making.

The Poland international has made the number one jersey his own since signing for the Old Lady in 2017, boasting a record of 48 clean sheets in 115 appearances.

Arsenal sold him for just £10m and he's now worth more than three times that at £31.5m.

Stephy Mavididi

Arguably the most left-field shout on the list is Stephy Mavididi, who joined Juventus for £1.35m in 2018.

The centre-forward struggled for game time at the Allianz Stadium and moved to Montpellier last summer.

An auspicious opening to his Ligue 1 career has produced four goals in 681 minutes of first-team action.

If he continues to score at that rate it won't be long before his stock begins to soar.

