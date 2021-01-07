Sebastien Haller is set to leave West Ham in a shock move this January.

The Ivorian striker has struggled since signing for the Hammers in a £45m move 18 month ago.

He scored just seven times in 35 appearances during his debut season.

He has fared slightly better in 2020/21, matching that tally in 15 games.

But West Ham have been unconvinced and it appears they are cutting their losses.

Reports emerged last night that the club were in talks to sell him to Ajax.

Per the BBC, Haller is 'on the brink' of joining the Dutch giants and West Ham are willing to accept an offer of £20.35m for the 26-year-old.

So, with Haller leaving, West Ham will be in the market to replace him with a top striker.

And it appears they have set their sights on raiding French outfit, Lyon.

RMC are reporting, per Get French Football News, that West Ham are in contact with Lyon for the signing of Moussa Dembele.

The 24-year-old has been prolific in front of goal for Lyon in the past few years.

In his first two seasons for the French side after joining from Celtic, Dembele notched 44 goals in 92 games.

He hasn't done as well this season, though, netting just once in 13 appearances. He is currently sidelined through injury.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Dembele, valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, has not been at his best this season.

But you cannot look past what he has done in the years prior.

Prior to the 2020/21 campaign, Dembele had struck 15 goals or more in five straight seasons.

Quite simply, he is a goal scorer and that's exactly what West Ham need.

He may not have been at his best this season but that could actually work in West Ham's favour.

Due to his struggles, West Ham might be able to get him for a reduced price.

He's just 24 years old, too, meaning he still has his best years in front of him.

If it happens, replacing Haller with Dembele would be fantastic for West Ham.

