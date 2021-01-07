Celtic and Rangers have dominated the Scottish Premiership for the past 35 years.

One of the two clubs have won the Scottish Premiership title every season since 1985.

Due to their superiority in the Scottish league, there have been talks of them joining the English football system in the past.

But how would they fare in England? That's a question that has been debated thoroughly in the past.

Jamie O'Hara gave his opinion on the matter while live on talkSPORT earlier on Thursday.

And he thinks that, initially, Rangers and Celtic would both struggle to avoid relegation if they joined the Premier League.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, O’Hara said: “Steven Gerrard has done a fantastic job. He’s got them playing some decent football but in terms of the quality, I still don’t think it’s anywhere near the Premier League.

“I think both teams would struggle to stay in the Premier League. They’d find it tough.

“You look at the quality of the teams in the Premier League, would they survive over the course of a season? Are they better than Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham? I don’t know.

“The teams just outside, Brighton and Newcastle, I think they’d beat them.

"I think Fulham would win the league in Scotland. I look at it, I played with (Moussa) Dembele, who left Fulham and went to Celtic. He was good at Fulham, he was decent, scored some goals.

"He went to Celtic and he was unbelievable. I look at at that and I look at the standards..."

O'Hara did concede, though, that Celtic and Rangers would both be top five/six clubs within a few years of being in the Premier League due to the size of them.

Of course, the likelihood of Celtic and Rangers joining the Premier League in the future is extremely slim.

But it would be brilliant should they decide to test themselves in England.

