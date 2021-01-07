On this day in 2006, Xabi Alonso scored a brilliant goal for Liverpool in their FA Cup third round clash against Luton.

The Reds were leading 4-3 in the dying moments when Luton won a late corner.

In a desperate attempt to level the scores, Luton's goalkeeper made his way into the Liverpool box.

But it would all end in tears for the home side.

Liverpool broke from the corner and Alonso brilliantly netted from 70 yards out to send his team through to the next round.

What a finish from Xabi.

And it turns out that last-minute goal earned one Liverpool fan a huge amount of money.

In July 2005, Adrian Hayward had a dream that Alonso would score from his own half in a Liverpool shirt.

He decided to place a £200 bet, at odds of 125/1, that Alonso would net from his own half during the 2005/06 season.

And, remarkably, his bet came in when Alonso scored against Luton exactly 15 years ago. The goal won him a cool £25,000.

Hayward spoke to the BBC after Alonso's goal.

"I've never placed such a large bet before but I had a feeling about it," said Hayward.



"I was watching the Luton match on TV with my family and I saw the keeper off his line. I was shouting 'Shoot!' and he did.

"It seemed to take an age to hit the net but when it did, I just went berserk."

Paddy Power also spoke out about the bet, stating: "When he placed the bet we thought it was the easiest £200 we had ever made.

"But fair play to him. It's great when these unusual bets pay out and it shows that dreams do come true."

This has to be one of the most insane bets ever. And it all came about simply because of a dream.

