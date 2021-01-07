Man City latest news: Contract talks yet to start; player wants to stay

Manchester City's struggles for goals until relatively recently has been a major story in their season so far.

Despite averaging the second-highest number of shots per Premier League game (15.6 via WhoScored) and boasting an xG bettered by only three teams, Pep Guardiola's side are only the tenth-highest scores this season.

Naturally, plenty of names have been linked with moves to the Etihad, such as Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, but there is an internal solution lurking around.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Indeed, the small matter of a certain Sergio Aguero.

The club's record goalscorer and the most prolific foreign import in Premier League history, it'd take a brave observer to write him off even if this season has been blighted by injury.

Ramping up his return to first-team action, David Ornstein has revealed some interesting updates in regards to his future.

"City are yet to approach Aguero for talks over a new contract," he said on The Athletic's YouTube channel from the 7:48 mark onwards.

"To my knowledge, he loves it at Man City," he continued from 8:05.

"He would really like to extend his stay further and that's a view - I believe - shared by many at the top of the club."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

On paper, keeping such a clinical marksman at the club in order to lead their attack seems like a good idea.

Still, City have shown a willingness to let the old guard depart of late with Fernandinho recently reported to be likely to follow David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure out of the door.

With major names linked with a move to City and Guardiola talking up how important Gabriel Jesus is to their cause, perhaps the end of his contract this summer would represent a natural time to call an end to his glittering spell with the club.

Either way, given his age and injury record, whatever decision they make will be difficult.

News Now - Sport News