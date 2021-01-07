Manchester United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as they were defeated by Manchester City.

The two sides played out an entertaining first 45 minutes but neither side were able to break the deadlock.

But Man City scored two unanswered goals in the second half to secure their progression through to the final.

John Stones netted the opener for Pep Guardiola's side five minutes after the break.

And Fernandinho's well hit volley ensured Man City' victory.

It was a disappointing evening for United, who have been in such good form in recent weeks.

Bruno Fernandes had a poor night by his standards. The Portuguese struggled to produce anywhere near his best during his side's defeat.

He has now posted an emotional message on Instagram following the loss.

"I’m very sad and disappointed to once again don’t reach a final," he started.

"We have a lot to fight yet but we have to learn and understand that we can’t make the same mistakes anymore. We need to make an effort to further improve and be able to fight for trophies!"

Fernandes, rated at £81m by Transfermarkt, has been compared to Man United legend Eric Cantona in recent weeks.

But Roy Keane played down any comparisons after Fernandes' underwhelming performance against Man City.

"It's not easy winning football trophies. Fernandes has had great praise for the last few months and people have been comparing him to [Eric] Cantona etc. Fernandes didn't really do much tonight," he said on Sky Sports.

"The top players turn up in the big occasions. And that's what the Cantona's used to do – they get their hands on trophies. That's where this team are a little bit short."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome Watford in their FA Cup third round clash on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes is expected to be given a rest.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News