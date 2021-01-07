Multiple Premier League clubs have been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.

Manchester City, Newcastle and Fulham have all had to postpone games in the past month due to a outbreak of Covid-19 at each club.

And now Aston Villa have revealed that they are struggling with a 'significant' outbreak of the virus.

The club released a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming the news.

"Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak," they said, per the Daily Express.

"A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation.

"A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.

"First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled.

"Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League."

It is unknown at this point whether their game against Liverpool on Friday evening will be played.

One man that has had enough is Fulham's Kevin McDonald.

The Scottish midfielder took to Instagram to say that football should be stopped with coronavirus cases spiking.

He labelled the situation as 'shambolic' and said footballers were being treated like guinea-pigs.

He wrote: “How many more outbreaks and training ground closures until football needs to stop!!!!

“Shambolic!! Literally treated like guinea pigs!!!”

It would be a real shame if football in England were to stop again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football is one of the few things that many of the public, including myself, look forward to every day.

But we're getting to the point where stopping football temporarily might be the way forward.

Footballer's health should be the main priority and they shouldn't be forced to play every week should they not want to in fear of contracting the virus.

