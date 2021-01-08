Manchester United have completed the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta for a fee of around £37m.

The 18-year-old winger's move was officially announced by the Red Devils on Thursday afternoon, the Ivorian penning a contract until June 2025 with the option for an extra year.

“After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United," Diallo told the club's official website.

"I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club.

“This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice.

“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club.”

Diallo is expected to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team right away, which begs the question, how good is he?

Well, the Ivorian made only five appearances for Atalanta's senior team, although he did score on his debut versus Udinese in October 2019.

Much of his glowing reputation stems from his performances at youth level, Diallo excelling in the UEFA Youth League the same month he made his first senior appearance for the Italian side.

On October 22, 2019, Diallo took on United's biggest rivals Manchester City in the competition and produced a man-of-the-match performance in a 3-1 group stage win.

The 18-year-old scored, assisted a goal and was simply unplayable, as you can see in the highlights package below, which has surprisingly been created by a Liverpool fan.

Diallo vs Man City

The Reds supporter commented on his own video: "I didn't know he was this good man..."

Diallo really does look a serious talent, a deadly concoction of pace, skill, creativity and an eye for goal.

Of course, United fans will have to be patient with him, as even the very best players from abroad take time to adjust to the brutal demands of Premier League football.

But it's hard not to think that the Red Devils have acquired a potential superstar in the making.

