Royston Drenthe's footballing career has not been what many hoped it would be.

When he arrived at Real Madrid in 2007, the world was his oyster after a string of impressive performances for both Feyenoord and Holland's U21 side.

Many believed Los Blancos had signed a superstar in the making, but he failed to make the grade at the biggest club in world football.

After loan spells at Hercules and Everton, Drenthe departed the Spanish capital on a permanent basis in 2012 to sign for Alania Vladikavkaz, before joining English side Reading in 2013.

Failed stints at Sheffield Wednesday, Kayseri Erciyesspor and Baniyas followed, with Drenthe then deciding to retire from the sport in 2016 to pursue a career in music under the name Roya2Faces.

In 2018, he made his comeback by signing for Sparta Rotterdam and after a short, uneventful spell with Kozakken Boys in Holland, Drenthe is now back in Spain with Racing Murcia.

The fourth-tier side announced the deal on Thursday and it comes just a month after the Dutchman declared bankruptcy.

We can only hope that the 12th club of the 33-year-old's career sees him thrive as a footballer again, but he has a lot of work to do judging by footage of his first training session in Murcia.

Safe to say Drenthe enjoyed himself over the festive period...

Drenthe in training

Anyone else getting some serious Sunday League vibes from Drenthe?

Despite his physique, Marca report that the Dutchman could make his debut on the weekend against Cartagena B.

"At the beginning it was a bit difficult to come, because my kids were sad, but I'm hopeful to start and do good things," Drenthe said when discussing his latest move.

"I've been well received. I'm calm and happy and we'll see how I fit into the team once I start training."

Good luck, Royston.

News Now - Sport News