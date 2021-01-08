Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most famous WWE icons of all time.

He's one of the men credited with carrying the Attitude Era, seen by many as the peak of pro wrestling.

If anybody knows what it takes to be successful in the business, it's him.

So who does Stone Cold rate as the top WWE Superstars today? Well, he was asked just that this week and revealed his two current favourites - picking one male and one female talent.

"I've said in the past when Bayley turned heel, I think she became one of the most entertaining heels in the business," Austin told Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX.

"There are layers to her work. From a female standpoint, Charlotte Flair came back recently and Becky Lynch left because she was having a baby, but right now, I really like Bayley's heel work.

"I've been liking it for quite some time."

Stone Cold then went on to name his favourite male talent - Drew McIntyre. Interestingly, he didn't have high hopes for the current WWE Champion until Mick Foley convinced him otherwise.

"From a guy's standpoint, Drew McIntyre is someone I like," the Hall of Famer continued.

"I remember talking about Drew to Mick Foley on my podcast a few years ago. At the time, if you told me Drew was going to be 'the guy' I would have said, 'Nah, he's a mid-card guy.'

"But Foley told me, 'You should watch this guy.' I've been watching him.

To meet him in person and get a feel for his physicality and mentality and way he thinks about the business, I'm very impressed with Drew.

"He's really earned the position he's at in the business today."

Not many fans will disagree with Austin's comments. In 2020, McIntyre and Bayley were certainly carrying their respective brands.

Drew was WWE Champion on RAW for most of the year, while Bayley starred in one of the best feuds of recent memory with Sasha Banks on SmackDown, holding the gold for quite some time.

News Now - Sport News