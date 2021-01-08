Tottenham news: Jose Mourinho has reportedly lost confidence in Gareth Bale

Tottenham are having a good season.

The north London side reached the Carabao Cup final in mid-week after defeating Brentford 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They will have the chance to end their long trophy drought when they face Manchester City in the final in April.

Jose Mourinho's side are also within touching distance in the Premier League. They are just four point back from the lead held by Liverpool and Man United.

And Spurs have also safely qualified to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, where they are one of the favourites to win the whole competition.

So there isn't many things for Mourinho and Spurs fans to worry about at the moment.

But one thing that is concerning is the form of Gareth Bale.

The Spurs hero returned to the club last summer on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

But he hasn't produced his best form during his second spell at Spurs.

Bale was injured when he made his return to Spurs and he's currently out injured at the moment.

So far, he has been unavailable for 11 games through injury.

And he hasn't impressed much when he's on the pitch, either.

The 31-year-old has managed just three goals in 11 games. He's hit the back of the net just once in the Premier League - against Brighton back in November.

His struggles have meant that, according to Spanish publication Sport, Mourinho has 'lost confidence' in the Welshman.

They claim that Tottenham do not want to extend Bale's loan at this current time and he will be returning to Real Madrid in the summer.

They add that Real Madrid and Bale are 'condemned' to be together until his contract runs out in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

We all know that Bale, who is rated at £18m by Transfermarkt, hasn't been at his best.

And fair enough, Tottenham may not be looking to extend his loan deal. They are paying a big chunk of his wages for him to contribute only a little.

But it's probably a bit much to say that Mourinho has lost confidence in him.

Why would the Portuguese manager lose the faith of a player that has achieved so much over the course of his career?

He's had his injury problems and he hasn't produced his best for Spurs. But let's not write Bale off just yet.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News