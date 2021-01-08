WWE are reportedly set to call up one of NXT's most promising stars to the main roster any day now.

According to multiple sources, there were plans to have Damian Priest debut on last week's SmackDown, in the main event with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

Obviously, that didn't happen, with a brawl between 'The Head of the Table' and KO breaking out inside the ThunderDome instead.

Priest himself went on to appear at NXT's New Year's Evil event this week, but it's likely his match against Karrion Kross could be his last with the developmental brand.

So what exactly was 'The Archer of Infamy' supposed to do during his SmackDown debut seven days ago?

Well, Dave Meltzer revealed the nixed plans on Wrestling Observer Radio and explained that Reigns and Owens had a hand in scrapping the angle.

"WWE had decided this idea that we need to make stars on SmackDown…we need new babyface stars," Meltzer said.

"It’s kind of like somebody asked who can be the next new babyface in NXT that can come on the main roster and the guy was Damian Priest.

"So they had a story where it was supposed to be Damian Priest was Kevin Owens’ best friend and he’s helping him against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

"In fact, they were going to do a tag match on the show Friday night and Damian Priest is there and ready and all that.

"[But] Kevin Owens said essentially that it makes no sense for him to be my best friend, what do we have in common, why would he be my best friend, we can do it but why is he my best friend?

"Roman Reigns agreed and since it’s Roman Reigns, it was nixed. I don’t know where [Paul] Heyman stood on it but it was nixed."

It's certainly very interesting that Reigns and Owens had the pull to see that angle scrapped - although it's probably for the best - after all, it makes no sense.

Hopefully, Priest will still make his main roster WWE debut in the coming days... just with a more believable storyline.

