Manchester United fans are understandably excited about the arrival of Amad Diallo.

The acquisition of the Ivorian winger was officially announced on Thursday and the 18-year-old is expected to be part of the Red Devils' first-team setup straight away.

"As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confessed after the signing was complete.

Diallo was certainly a coveted player during his younger days, at least according to Boca Barco president Enzo Guerri, the team the Ivorian played for in 2014/15.

"Atalanta was not the only one to put him in the crosshairs," he said, per tuttomercatoweb. "There was a line of observers to see Diallo, they came to our field from all over Italy.

"Amad made three auditions in Turin with Juve, and was called by Reggiana, Sassuolo, Empoli, Rome and, in fact, Atalanta."

He was a wanted man and one Roma scout delivered a quite astonishing verdict on Diallo's potential after watching him in the flesh.

"I remember a very funny act drop with a Roma observer," Guerri added.

"He came to see him in a match and, after a stop aimed at the chest by Diallo at 5' [minutes], he turned his back to the field and went away.

"I immediately asked him for an explanation and he answered me: 'Things like that, at the age of 12, only potential champions do. Seeing him in this match is of little use, take him to Rome to train with our team'.

"At Atalanta, however, they made him play from day one with the boys older than a year. In short, Amad has always been predestined."

Try not to get too excited, United fans...

The 18-year-old clearly has what it takes to reach the very top, but he'll still need the right guidance from the important figures at United in order to fulfil his enormous potential.

News Now - Sport News