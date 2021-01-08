Floyd Mayweather is a beast of a boxer, that we all know already.

His undefeated record currently stands at 50-0 which in today's world is just simply ridiculous.

Of those 50 victories, 27 have come from knockouts while the other 23 have been by decision. Say what you want about “Money” Mayweather, but he truly is a legend of the sport.

Now usually when we get older, our reflexes start to slow down, we get a little bit slower and our hand-eye co-ordination starts to get a bit hazy.

For Mayweather, judging by this latest clip posted to Twitter by TodayinSports, the boxer simply doesn't age like the rest of us.

For 14 seconds, Floyd is in the zone and he is not missing a beat, keeping his concentration as he utterly smashes the speed bag with ease. The fact that he does it so easily, so casually, just reminds you how good at boxing this guy is, despite his ripe age of 43.

The video on Twitter shows that Mayweather still looks to be in fighting shape despite his last professional boxing match coming over three years ago, in which he faced UFC superstar Conor McGregor on August 26 back in 2017.

Mayweather, after some early struggles, dragged McGregor to “deep water” and eventually finished the UFC fighter in the 10th round by way of TKO.

It does make you wonder that if Floyd is still in this good a shape, is he perhaps in the middle of organising another fight?

Of course, he's got the exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February, but there have also been rumours of another bout between him and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. However, at this point, it seems unlikely that that fight will go ahead.

Either way, what this short video on Twitter does show us is that Floyd still has it, despite being the ripe old age of 43.

