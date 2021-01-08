The 2021 Royal Rumble is now just a few weeks away.

WWE's 30-man (or 30 women) battle royal is arguably the most exciting event of the year and there's so much on the line.

The winner of each match will go on to WrestleMania, challenging the champion of their choice on the biggest stage of all.

So who's going to win the Royal Rumble? Well, right now, that's anybody's guess for both the men and women's match.

But that won't stop us speculating. Ahead of the big event, here are five WWE Superstars we want to see win the rumble... and five that definitely shouldn't win it.

Should win - Daniel Bryan

It's hard to believe that during his illustrious WWE career, Bryan has never won a Royal Rumble match.

He's recently hinted that his time as a pro-wrestler will soon be coming to an end, so it would be fantastic to see DB in the main event of WrestleMania one more time, against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

So, should Bryan win the Royal Rumble? Yes! Yes! Yes!

Shouldn't win - Goldberg

This one is pretty easy.

Are there any fans that want to see Goldberg win the rumble and go on to headline WrestleMania? Probably not.

He's got a title shot against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on the Royal Rumble card anyway, so to see him involved in the namesake match as well would be shocking.

Should win - Bianca Belair

'The EST' of WWE is yet to make a massive impression on the main roster, but that could all change later this month.

Belair is amongst the betting favourites to win the Women's Royal Rumble and we certainly wouldn't have an issue with that.

Shouldn't win - Ronda Rousey

We all know WWE love to stack their rumble matches full of big-name talent, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Rousey return at the event.

However, considering there likely won't be a crowd to pop for her return, it would be a bit of a waste.

The former UFC champ hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 35 but is said to still be under contract. Vince McMahon should only look to bring her back once arenas are full again.

Should win - Big E

When Big E was split from his New Day brothers, many expected to see him pushed as a main event singles star.

He won the Intercontinental Championship on Christmas Day and that might only be the beginning.

We'd like to see him go on to win the rumble and challenge Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

Shouldn't win - Keith Lee

Stay with us on this one - we know it probably won't be a popular choice. Lee is great, there's absolutely no denying that.

But we've already seen him face McIntyre for the WWE Championship... on RAW.

It's simply not a match worthy of the WrestleMania card. One day, Lee will be in the main event, we're sure of it. But right now, he's not quite ready to win the Royal Rumble.

Should win - Edge

Edge made his return at last year's rumble and it was one of the greatest moments in recent WWE history.

So just imagine if he actually won the match!

Sure, he'll likely continue his storyline with Randy Orton once he returns from injury, but he'd still look damn good facing McIntyre at 'Mania.

Shouldn't win - Charlotte Flair

Charlotte made her WWE comeback at TLC in December and won the tag team championships on her first night back.

She's now working with RAW Women's Champion Asuka and is playing the role of babyface well. If Flair won the rumble, she'd have to turn heel on Asuka and we've seen that match plenty of times before.

Plus, Charlotte won the match in 2020, so it's highly unlikely she'll do it again this year.

Should win - Seth Rollins

It's been a while since we've seen Rollins in WWE, as he's taking some time off following the birth of his son.

But, it's rumoured that 'The Messiah' will be making his return around the Royal Rumble and just imagine if he wins it.

Rollins and Reigns haven't crossed paths for a long time but it's surely just a matter of time until the former Shield brothers meet again now Seth is on SmackDown.

We'd love to see them start a programme that leads to a match at WrestleMania, but it looks highly unlikely at this stage.

Shouldn't win - Brock Lesnar

Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since losing the WWE Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania last year, but whispers suggest he could soon be back.

A surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble would no doubt get a pop from fans watching at home, but do we really need to see 'The Beast' in another 'Mania match - probably against Drew again?

Plus, his advocate Paul Heyman is currently working with Reigns, so it doesn't make sense for Lesnar to return without his mouthpiece right now.

Here at GiveMeSport, we'd definitely be happy if the likes of Daniel Bryan, Bianca Belair or even Big E are standing tall at the end of the Royal Rumble.

But if it's Goldberg, Charlotte or Brock Lesnar, we'll be less impressed.

