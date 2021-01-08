The Premier League is nearing its half-way mark and there's still a lot to play for.

Liverpool are currently positioned at the top of the Premier League, although they will be surpassed by Man United if they are able to get a point in their game in hand.

Incredibly, there are 10 teams within seven points of the lead, meaning it promises to be one of the most exciting second halves to a season in recent memory.

But who have been the best performers in the Premier League so far this campaign?

In the next few weeks, we are going to use stats provided by WhoScored.com to rank who has impressed and who hasn't in every position group.

Below, we've ranked every goalkeeper to have made over three appearances in England's top tier this campaign from worst to best using their stats.

22. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - 5.48

21. Mat Ryan (Brighton) - 6.11

Kepa has made just three appearances this term and he has a dismal 5.48 rating. No wonder Frank Lampard decided to replace him with Edouard Mendy!

Ryan has also failed to impress. Given the stats, it's no surprise that he has lost his place as Brighton's number one.

20. Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) - 6.30

19. Rui Patricio (Wolves) - 6.32

=17. David de Gea - (Man United) - 6.40

=17. Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) - 6.40

=15. Robert Sanchez (Brighton) - 6.50

Ramsdale impressed for Bournemouth as they were relegated last campaign, but he's not had the same impact at Sheffield United.

Wolves had one of the best defensive records in England last season but they've struggled this season. Patricio's poor stats may prove why.

De Gea has statistically been the fifth worst goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, having kept just four clean sheets in 14 games.

=15. Ederson (Man City) - 6.50

14. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) - 6.51

13. Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 6.55

=11. Sam Johnstone (West Brom) - 6.58

=11. Bernd Leno (Arsenal) - 6.58

Mendy has been an improvement on Kepa, but he still hasn't exactly set the Premier League alight since joining from Rennes.

Johnstone has been one of West Brom's best performers so far this campaign, despite their poor defensive record. He's made the most saves in the Premier League this season with 74.

10. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) - 6.64

9. Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) - 6.65

8. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - 6.66

7. Alex McCarthy (Southampton) - 6.78

6. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) - 6.82

Alisson is considered one of the very best goalkeepers in the world but the stats show there's been seven better than him in England's top tier this season.

McCarthy has been brilliant for Southampton - having kept seven clean sheets in 17 Premier League games.

Lloris has performed well again in 2020/21. It might be time to consider him as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history.

5. Illan Meslier (Leeds) - 6.84

=3. Nick Pope (Burnley) - 6.89

=3. Alphonse Areola (Fulham) - 6.89

=1. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) - 7.01

=1. Karl Darlow (Newcastle) - 7.01

Meslier, just 20, has thrived for Leeds this campaign. He's made 67 saves in 2020/21, the second most in the Premier League.

Pope continues to impress for Burnley. He may earn himself a move to one of the league's best clubs in the near future.

Martinez's impact at Aston Villa has been incredible. He's kept eight clean sheets so far, the most in the league.

He shares top spot with Darlow, who has been brilliant while stepping in for Martin Dubravka.

Statistically, the Englishman has been Newcastle's best performer so far this campaign.

