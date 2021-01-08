Southampton pulled off a brilliant result against Liverpool on Monday evening.

The Saints got off to a fast start and took the lead after just two minutes.

Danny Ings ran on to James Ward-Prowse's quick free-kick and he lifted an exquisite effort over Alisson and into the net.

In truth, Southampton didn't really have much more in the way of chances.

But they defended sensationally as Liverpool struggled to break them down.

Southampton limited the Reds to just one shot on target and managed to hold on to a lender one-goal victory.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was extremely emotional at the final whistle.

He sunk to his knees and shed a few tears after his side's victory was confirmed.

It was great to see a manager display such passion after a game.

But one man who was not impressed is Fabio Capello. The former England manager has criticised Hassenhuttl for his actions after the game.

“I don’t understand this sort of thing,” He said on Sky Sport Italia, per the Daily Mail.

“He was working, a bit of emotion is fine in these situations, but this was completely over the top.

“Why on earth would you start crying?!”

That's a strange take from Capello.

Why is he venting his anger at a manager showing so much passion for the game?

He has every right to show so much emotion after his team have beaten the reigning Premier League champions.

It really is a bit uncalled from the Italian.

Hassenhuttl joked after the game that the win made him cry.

"There were tears in my eyes - because of the wind!" he told BBC Sport, per Goal. "When you see our guys fighting with everything they have it makes me really proud. You need to have the perfect game against Liverpool and I think we did that.

"It felt like we were under massive pressure and the defending around the box was the key today - then still try and play football. We did it in a good way.

"It was an intense game, my voice is nearly gone. The guys are tired, you have to be to win against such a team. The guys believed in what they were doing.

"In the 92nd minute I thought, OK, it can be something for us. It's a perfect evening."

