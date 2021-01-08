Conor McGregor has revealed UFC president Dana White ‘walked off’ following their first ever conversation together.

The Notorious One was just 16 years old at the time, a year before his MMA debut. McGregor travelled to Manchester to watch UFC 70 live – an event headlined by Michael Bisping.

During the event, the Irishman bumped into Octagon legend Chuck Liddell and managed to capture the moment – a picture showing a rather surprised Liddell.

What fans may not know, however, is that McGregor had his first interaction with his future boss. On top of that, it’s safe to say it didn’t go down too well with Dana White.

In an interview with ESPN back in 2014, as per The Sun, McGregor explained: “When I was 16, I was at my first UFC event as a fan.

“After the event, Dana stays and takes pictures with the fans. I ran down to the railings and I seen Dana and I was like ‘Dana, Dana’.

He looked at me…’How much money have you got in your pocket right now this second?’

“He looked at me with like a weird face and then just kind of walked off.”

McGregor added: “So, I don’t think he liked that too much, but it was fun. I was just a little kid dreaming of the big time."

Since, as we all know, McGregor signed with the promotion and wrote history, becoming featherweight and lightweight champion of the world.

The Irishman and Dana White have mainly had a good relationship, as McGregor was UFC’s biggest star since his debut in 2013.

There have been a few bumps in the road for the pair, including last summer where White accused McGregor of not wanting to fight, causing a spat on social media.

Fast forward to 2021, The Notorious One is now preparing for his return to the UFC Octagon to have a rematch against lightweight Dustin Poirier.

The rematch, following their first bout in 2014, will headline UFC 257 in just over two weeks’ time, set at ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

