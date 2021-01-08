Anthony Joshua is on the brink of agreeing a deal to fight Tyson Fury.

The pair have kept each other at arms length for years now, but all reports seem to indicate that the unwritten truce is soon to be at an end.

After Fury defeated Deontay Wilder and Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev last year, there was only ever going to be one fight the world wanted to see.

It could've all been so different though.

For ages it looked as though Joshua was going to be the one to fight Wilder, with the pair trading verbal jibes about a potential fight.

Wilder repeatedly claimed that Joshua had 'ducked' a fight with him while Joshua spent most of his time refuting those claims.

In the midst of his Fury-related meltdown earlier this year though, Wilder admitted that Joshua's camp had in fact tabled an offer for the fight.

It never came to fruition sadly, so any opinions regarding how that fight might have ended are no more than speculation and fantasy.

That hasn't stopped Fury's brother, Tommy, from predicting how a fight between AJ and Wilder would go, though.

Joshua fans might want to look away now as he hasn't been kind.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tommy was asked if Tyson's fight with AJ would be easier than his bouts with Deontay Wilder

"Yes, by a mile," he responded, emphatically.

Wilder would have knocked out Joshua within two or three rounds.

There can be no doubting that Wilder is one of the most powerful punchers in the game. While he is not the most technically able, he only needs one moment to flip a fight on its head.

Joshua's shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. showed that he is vulnerable to a big-power punch and you can be certain that, if Wilder were to land one of those massive right hands, the British star would find himself in a lot of trouble.

Sadly, it's a fight that we will probably never see and so we can only but dream of what it might have been like.

News Now - Sport News