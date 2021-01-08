San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has compared LeBron James with heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The 71-year-old is a legendary coach in the eyes of most NBA fans, with currently five titles to his name. He is now looking to increase that total with the San Antonio Spurs.

Popovich says that James will be “an iconic figure”, and has drawn comparisons between the four-time NBA champion and Muhammad Ali.

There is no question that LeBron James is one of the best NBA stars of all time, and will always be included in that conversation.

Last season, James was one of the stars within the Lakers team who claimed the NBA title – his fourth personal success.

In the 2003 NBA draft, he was the number 1 pick, selected by his hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The pick turned out to be successful, with James completing an initial seven seasons with the Cavs before transferring to Miami Heat. Here, he won back-to-back NBA titles before a return to his hometown team.

Ending a 52-year drought for the Cavaliers, LeBron led the team to an NBA title, stunning the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 finals, and after another season, he made a move to Los Angeles.

Popovich spoke to reporters following a victory for the Spurs over James’ Los Angeles Lakers, where he spoke about the NBA star. He started by saying, as per CNN: “Nobody can be what Muhammad Ali was as far as sport is concerned.

But in that same genre, I am so proud of this guy and so pleased for him that from the time he came in (to the league) as a teenager, to see his development now.

“Basketball? Sure, fine. But as a human being, as a citizen, as someone who looks at the social issues of our time and is willing to speak about them, he doesn’t do it with hate."

This comes after James spoke to reporters around the situation in America, with protestors storming the US Capitol building in Washington.

