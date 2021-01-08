De Bruyne, Rooney, Gerrard: Who's been the most prolific assister in Premier League history?
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is currently the player with the most assists to his name in Premier League history.
The Welshman setup his teammates a whopping 162 times throughout the course of a glittering career in the division.
In terms of the most assists in a single Premier League season, that record is jointly held by both Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.
The former contributed 20 assists during the 2002/03 campaign, with the latter equalling the extraordinary feat last season.
De Bruyne has taken the assist game to a new level in recent seasons, though, delivering them at a rate that we have never seen before in the Premier League era.
Don't believe us? Well, we're going to prove just how amazing the Belgian's creative abilities are.
Below, we've ranked the 20 players with the most assists in Premier League history by their assists-per-game ratio.
Spolier alert, De Bruyne makes Giggs - and a plethora of other legendary footballing figures - look bang average here...
Stats from the Premier League's official website.
20. Gareth Barry - 0.098
Games: 653
Assists: 64
19. Alan Shearer - 0.145
Games: 441
Assists: 64
18. James Milner - 0.155
Games: 548
Assists: 85
17. Frank Lampard - 0.167
Games: 609
Assists: 102
16. Andy Cole - 0.176
Games: 414
Assists: 73
15. Teddy Sheringham - 0.181
Games: 418
Assists: 76
14. Steven Gerrard - 0.182
Games: 504
Assists: 92
13. Ashley Young - 0.186
Games: 369
Assists: 69
12. Nolberto Solano - 0.205
Games: 302
Assists: 62
11. Wayne Rooney - 0.209
Games: 491
Assists: 103
10. Darren Anderton - 0.213
Games: 319
Assists: 68
9. Matthew Le Tissier - 0.237
Games: 270
Assists: 64
8. Ryan Giggs - 0.256
Games: 632
Assists: 162
7. Christian Eriksen - 0.274
Games: 226
Assists: 62
6. Thierry Henry - 0.286
Games: 258
Assists: 74
5. Dennis Bergkamp - 0.298
Games: 315
Assists: 94
4. David Silva - 0.30
Games: 309
Assists: 93
3. David Beckham - 0.301
Games: 265
Assists: 80
2. Cesc Fabregas - 0.317
Games: 350
Assists: 111
1. Kevin De Bruyne - 0.437
Games: 169
Assists: 74
De Bruyne, take a bow!
The brilliant Belgian is currently streets ahead of the competition and if he avoids serious injury for the remainder of his City career, he stands an outside chance of surpassing Giggs' overall assist tally.
It's hard not to think that De Bruyne is the finest playmaker of his generation and in the years to come, the 29-year-old may just cement his place as the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.
Henry's record is also pretty darn impressive. The Frenchman is comfortably the best of the out-and-out strikers in the top 20 and is also clear of Giggs, Gerrard, Lampard and Rooney.
That's why football fans still wax lyrical about Titi to this very day!