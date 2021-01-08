Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is currently the player with the most assists to his name in Premier League history.

The Welshman setup his teammates a whopping 162 times throughout the course of a glittering career in the division.

In terms of the most assists in a single Premier League season, that record is jointly held by both Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

The former contributed 20 assists during the 2002/03 campaign, with the latter equalling the extraordinary feat last season.

De Bruyne has taken the assist game to a new level in recent seasons, though, delivering them at a rate that we have never seen before in the Premier League era.

Don't believe us? Well, we're going to prove just how amazing the Belgian's creative abilities are.

Below, we've ranked the 20 players with the most assists in Premier League history by their assists-per-game ratio.

Spolier alert, De Bruyne makes Giggs - and a plethora of other legendary footballing figures - look bang average here...

Stats from the Premier League's official website.

20. Gareth Barry - 0.098

Games: 653

Assists: 64

19. Alan Shearer - 0.145

Games: 441

Assists: 64

18. James Milner - 0.155

Games: 548

Assists: 85

17. Frank Lampard - 0.167

Games: 609

Assists: 102

16. Andy Cole - 0.176

Games: 414

Assists: 73

15. Teddy Sheringham - 0.181

Games: 418

Assists: 76

14. Steven Gerrard - 0.182

Games: 504

Assists: 92

13. Ashley Young - 0.186

Games: 369

Assists: 69

12. Nolberto Solano - 0.205

Games: 302

Assists: 62

11. Wayne Rooney - 0.209

Games: 491

Assists: 103

10. Darren Anderton - 0.213

Games: 319

Assists: 68

9. Matthew Le Tissier - 0.237

Games: 270

Assists: 64

8. Ryan Giggs - 0.256

Games: 632

Assists: 162

7. Christian Eriksen - 0.274

Games: 226

Assists: 62

6. Thierry Henry - 0.286

Games: 258

Assists: 74

5. Dennis Bergkamp - 0.298

Games: 315

Assists: 94

4. David Silva - 0.30

Games: 309

Assists: 93

3. David Beckham - 0.301

Games: 265

Assists: 80

2. Cesc Fabregas - 0.317

Games: 350

Assists: 111

1. Kevin De Bruyne - 0.437

Games: 169

Assists: 74

De Bruyne, take a bow!

The brilliant Belgian is currently streets ahead of the competition and if he avoids serious injury for the remainder of his City career, he stands an outside chance of surpassing Giggs' overall assist tally.

It's hard not to think that De Bruyne is the finest playmaker of his generation and in the years to come, the 29-year-old may just cement his place as the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

Henry's record is also pretty darn impressive. The Frenchman is comfortably the best of the out-and-out strikers in the top 20 and is also clear of Giggs, Gerrard, Lampard and Rooney.

That's why football fans still wax lyrical about Titi to this very day!

News Now - Sport News