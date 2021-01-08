Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to Paris St. Germain at the end of the season, according to football agent Bruno Satin.

The former Spurs boss, who guided the north London club to the 2019 Champions League final, was announced as the French champions' new head coach earlier this month, replacing Thomas Tuchel.

And it appears he's already eyeing a major name to try and stamp his mark on a squad that includes some of the biggest attacking talents in the world, namely Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Football agent Satin appeared on the Late Football Club show on Canal+ on Thursday night and said that it's Pochettino's "priority" to sign the Argentine assassin at the end of the season.

Aguero's current deal with the Citizens expires in the summer and according to David Ornstein, he's yet to be approached about signing a new contract at the Etihad.

The potential is certainly there for Pochettino to add Aguero to an already star-studded PSG cast, although the 32-year-old has barely featured this season.

Due to a hamstring injury, he's been called upon sparing by Pep Guardiola even when available, thus far only seeing 142 minutes' worth of Premier League action.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

As incredible a player as Aguero has been for City - 256 goals and 73 assists in 379 appearances speaks for itself - you have to wonder whether signing a striker who appears to have well and truly entered his physical decline is really the answer for Pochettino.

In fact, it directly contradicts what we've come to expect from the Argentine - his success at Spurs was founded upon an ability to turn promising youngsters into superstars, not prolonging the careers of ageing players.

Of course, Pochettino would be able to surround Aguero with an abundance of creative flair and energy through Mbappe and Neymar - the trio would make a particularly fearsome front three.

But it still feels like a somewhat unusual target for a manager who has built his reputation on high-pressing, energetic and youthful football, and now has PSG's spending power to try and make the best possible version of that vision.

Surely the French side should be focusing on the next generation breaking through, rather than players who may only have a small time left at the very top of the game.

Then again, for PSG it all comes down to winning the Champions League. If Aguero scores enough goals in Europe to do just that, few will complain about this potential deal's limited longevity.

