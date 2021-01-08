Joe Rogan really is part of the UFC furniture.

The world-famous podcaster-come-commentator has been working for the organisation since the nineties, and his iconic voice has accompanied some of the most historic moments in MMA.

His style is beloved by fans all over the globe and his comical reactions to massive knockouts often go viral.

However, Rogan is not just some guy who sits behind the desk and learned the fight game from a book.

The 53-year-old American, who is a blackbelt in Ju-jitsu, Taekwondo and Karate, has some serious skills, especially when it comes to his kicking power.

It should come as no surprise then that Rogan proved just what he can do when, in 2018, he tested himself on the PowerKube at the UFC Institute in Las Vegas.

The machine works by measuring the power of a strike based on ‘the motion of an accellerometer under constraint by a known compressive resistance element.’

In other words, it measures just how hard a person can hit it.

Alongside Bellator middleweight Joe Schilling, Rogan stepped up to the mark and delivered some record breaking numbers.

In fact, he broke the punch power record set by UFC star Francis Ngannou on the machine, a blow previously regarded as the most powerful ever thrown on the machine.

51 years old at the time, Rogan registered a score of 135, but has since claimed in his podcast that he later registered an incredible score of 152.

You can see the video of Rogan destroying the machine in the video below:

While he might have done that all in nought but a pair of skinny jeans, you can be certain that Rogan's brutal kick would blow a hole right through you were he to land it.

Now, all eyes in the UFC world turn to Abu Dhabi where Conor McGregor is preparing for his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

The Notorious is always a massive draw card and his Fight Island debut promises to be a scintillating occasion.

News Now - Sport News