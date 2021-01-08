Liverpool might feel their FA Cup clash with Aston Villa has come at a poor time for both clubs.

Dean Smith is expected to field several members of the club's Under-23 squad following a number of positive tests and the closure of the Villa training ground on Thursday.

That said, the English champions aren't without their own problems on the pitch.

Liverpool have failed to win their last three games, drawing with West Brom and Newcastle before losing 1-0 to Southampton.

Following the defeat at St Mary's, Jurgen Klopp hit out at Manchester United's penalty record after his side were denied two spot-kicks. Sadio Mane was felled inside the area and Jack Stephens appeared to handle the ball in a separate incident.

However, former Reds and Villa striker Emile Heskey told GIVEMESPORT that despite those calls and a number of marginal offside decisions against Liverpool, they are not getting worse decisions than anyone else.

"VAR is just pinpointing an offside and the line shows whether it is or isn't offside," he said.

"Whether it's a toenail or a whole foot. It is what it is. Sometimes you get some luck, sometimes you get some bad luck.

"I don't think you can point at Man United getting any more luck than anyone else, to be honest, especially when it comes to the decisions of the VAR."

Liverpool still creating chances despite poor run

Heskey also believes Liverpool should not be too concerned about the goalscoring form of Mohamed Salah and Mane, who have just one goal between them in their last three outings.

"They did create a lot of chances against Newcastle, it's just about their execution. They weren't as composed as they usually were and didn't really take the opportunities," he added.

"Liverpool's threats are not just their wingers, their full-backs are where they create a lot of their chances. Trent's been off the boil a bit since coming back from injury but Robertson's still putting in the stats that we've seen over the years, getting up and down, putting the balls in, creating chances and getting a lot of assists."

The club may have a problem with mental fatigue, though, particularly after having such a short pre-season.

"The high volume of games that they've played, are we seeing them mentally fatigued?" Heskey asked. "I'm not saying physically fatigued because physically, there are some specimens in there. Are they mentally fatigued? Are they ready for a little bit of a break?

"You get that desire from going back-to-back and that is a huge thing that everyone is talking about. Vincent Kompany spoke about it, that was one of the toughest things that he found, after winning it, can you go and win it again? That mentality you need for that. I think that's what they should be looking at, the mentality to go back-to-back - because everyone wants to knock you off your perch."

