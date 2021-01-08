So many players shone in 2020.

Robert Lewandowski would surely have won the Ballon d'Or if the ceremony had been held.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both dazzled despite both being well into their 30s.

And in the Premier League, the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish did some great things.

Earlier this week, Whoscored.com used stats to determine the best players in every position during 2020.

And, from their findings, they gave their readers the opportunity to vote for the players they felt made the best XI in 2020.

Over 34,000 votes were cast and here's how the voting finished...

GK: Emiliano Martinez - 53% of votes

RB: Achraf Hakimi - 55% of votes

CB: Kurt Zouma - 44% of votes

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 50% of votes

LB: Theo Hernandez - 54% of votes

CM: Kevin De Bruyne - 71% of votes

CM: Joshua Kimmich - 66% of votes

AM: Bruno Fernandes - 54% of votes

RW: Lionel Messi - 64% of votes

LW: Jack Grealish - 54% of votes

ST: Robert Lewandowski - 53% of votes

That's a very solid team. But to say it's controversial would be an understatement.

The likes of Lewandowski, Fernandes, De Bruyne and Messi were all sensational in 2020 and deserve their spot in the side.

But there are a few players that have made the team that perhaps shouldn't have done.

Zouma is having a decent season. But how did he manage to beat Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos in the vote? That's crazy.

Hernandez won a spot at left-back with 54% of the votes, ahead of Bayern's Alphonso Davies.

Again, the Frenchman has been good for AC Milan. But there's no way he was better than Davies in 2020.

That's not intended as criticism of Hernandez at all, but Davies was superb as Bayern won everything last year.

And Grealish makes the side instead of Ronaldo which, again, is another controversial call.

Of course, this is all just based off the thoughts of those that voted, so this is by no means the official best XI of 2020.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News