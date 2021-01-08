Leeds United latest news: Transfer resolve could be tested in January

Amongst the top five scoring teams in the Premier League this season, it looks a daunting prospect for any player to try and force his way into this Leeds United attack.

Despite doubts about his suitability at the top level, Patrick Bamford has proven prolific amongst the English elite while the likes of Jack Harrison and Raphinha are contributing on the flanks.

Indeed, even last season's hero Pablo Hernandez can't get much of a look-in at the moment and reports from the Daily Mail suggest another player struggling for regular first-team minutes could soon be on his way out.

According to their report, a host of Championship clubs are keen on a move for Tyler Roberts.

Afforded only two starts this season, the Welsh international is thought to be attracting interest from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Bournemouth as potential suitors wait for encouragement from Marcelo Bielsa.

Still, the Argentine is believed to value Roberts' versatility and backs him to succeed but any desire to keep him may be tested as a number of clubs line up a potential move.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Already this season, Transfermarkt note the 21-year-old has performed two roles (as an attacking midfielder and a central-striker) so there is clearly merit to having Roberts stay at Elland Road.

With seemingly no particular need to even send him out on loan, the fact Bielsa is backing Roberts should excite him no end.

Seeing the improvement of Bamford, Harrison and Kalvin Phillips under his watch, the Leeds boss has a proven track record in developing players, something Roberts has benefitted from at Championship level.

Frankly, there doesn't appear to be a better place for him to learn and potentially make more of a fist of it at this level in the months to come.

A useful member of the squad, patience is often a virtue.

